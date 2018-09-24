Sega Fans Really Want The ‘Jet Set Radio’ Series on Nintendo Switch

If there is one thing we, as a world, can all agree on, it is: Jet Set Radio and Jet Set Radio Future are some of the best games of all-time. And Sega fans realize this, and that’s why they want the pair of games on Nintendo Switch.

Last week, Sega held a survey asking its fans which games they wanted to see most come to Nintendo Switch as a Sega Ages release, and naturally, the Jet Set Radio series topped the results, which were as follows (courtesy of Gematsu):

Jet Set Radio series Shenmue (I & II) Azel: Panzer Dragoon RPG Virtua Fighter series Shining series Panzer Dragoon series Sakura Wars series Puyo Puyo series Cyber Troopers Virtual-On series Burning Ranger Skies of Arcadia NiGHTS into dreams… Golden Axe series Mushiking: The King of Beetles series Phantasy Star Online Space Channel 5 series OutRunners Sonic Adventure 1, 2 Daytona USA series SpikeOut series Die Hard Arcade series Sonic 3 & Knuckles Virtua Racing Fantasy Zone series Dragon Force series Sega Rally series Phantasy Star (old) series Guardian Heroes Out Run (including SP) Wing War

So, will we see Jet Set Radio and Jet Set Radio Future on the Nintendo Switch? Well, if Sega listens to its fans — which the whole point of the survey was to facilitate that, and which it has been doing lately — then yes, we should be getting the pair of games on the Nintendo platform soon seeming they were the most requested. And if that happens, I’ll be taking my Nintendo Switch everywhere because you won’t be able to get me off that thing.

For those that don’t know: Jet Set Radio debuted back in 2000 via the Dreamcast. Upon release, it garnered a very impressive 94 on Metacritic, and now years after, it is widely considered one of the biggest cult-classics of video games. A sequel followed two years later in 2002, dubbed Jet Set Radio Future. It also garnered an impressive Metacritic score, this time of 88. And is also boasts a cultish following.

Since 2002, the series hasn’t seen any new releases, and at times, has been ignored by Sega. However fan demand for the series has only increasingly grown, and while we may never see a new game under the Jet Set Radio banner, the fan demand may get us a Nintendo Switch release, which may just be the next best thing.