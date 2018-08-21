New Jump Force Trailer Shows Off More Hunter x Hunter, One Piece, and Dragon Ball, Plus Custom Avatars

Gamescom 2018 is in full swing and day one has already brought us a plethora of new trailer to enjoy. Hot off the heels of the latest One Piece and Hunter x Hunter reveals, we’ve not even closer look at the anime-driven paradise coming soon.

The latest characters to officially join the Jump Force roster includes Gon and Hisoka from Hunter x Hunter, Sanji, Sabo and Blackbeard from One Piece, and the notorious Vegeta from Dragon Ball Z. The team over at Bandai Namco even gave a little helpful backstory for those that might not be too familiar with the latest character additions.

“Gon is a young boy with a pure heart. He’ll put his friends above all else and will face up to any opponent, if it’s for the greater good. Hisoka is his opposite. Underneath his jovial exterior lies a sociopathic fighter that finds pleasure only in killing.

Sanji is the talented cook on the Straw Hat Crew, but don’t let this deceive you, because Sanji is one of the strongest fighters in the One Piece world, willing to face anyone to protect his comrades. Sabo a childhood friend and brother to Luffy. He possesses total control over fire and can use this immense skill in creative and dangerous ways in battle. Blackbeard is one of the fiercest and most despicable characters of One Piece. He is the only known character to have two different Devil Fruit powers, one allowing him to create earthquakes and the other to manipulate the darkness itself.”

Of course Vegeta needs no introductions, the infamous enemy to Goku is back and ready for utter destruction when it comes to the world of Jump Force. Though if you’re expecting the usual Goku vs. Vegeta showdown, there’s a twist. Now, Vegeta must fight alongside Goku to protect the Earth and all of those that dwell there.

In addition to the latest reveals, the team also showed off the online modes that will be available, allowing players to make their very own avatars to mingle about the world with, “Based in a huge lobby composed of four distinct settings, from the worlds of One Piece, Naruto, Dragon Ball Z, and the real world. Players will be able to tailor their own avatar to create an ultimate fighter, before fighting against others online.”

We still don’t have a release date for the ultimate anime and manga mashup but we do know it is coming next year for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Are you ready?