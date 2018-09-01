Just Cause 4’s Map Revealed, And It’s Massive

Just Cause 3 was a big game. Just Cause 4, will also be a big game.

Today, Square Enix updated its listing of the game, and in the process revealed its world map for the very first time.

As you can see, not only is Just Cause 4’s map impressively large, it’s impressively diverse. The map seems to be divided into multiple different regions. There’s a more arid-looking region, some islands, some incredibly mountainous areas, more lush parts of the map, and grasslands for days. The only common theme across the whole map is there are mountains, everywhere. And when you remember this is a Just Cause game, that isn’t very surprising, after all, what is Just Cause without sky-high thrills and mountains to jump off of?

What’s unclear is whether or not this map is larger than Just Cause 3’s map. You would presume so, but that doesn’t always equate to a good thing. Where Just Cause 2’s world was varied, Just Cause 3’s map was more repetitive and one note. The diversity in region type seems to suggest this won’t be a problem for Just Cause 4, but we can’t know for sure.

A big map is also of little value if it isn’t brimming with interesting content and brought to life with detail and immersive design. This was another area Just Cause 3 struggled, so hopefully Avalanche Studios hasn’t doubled down on size at the cost of depth.

At the very least we do know one thing Just Cause 4’s map will have that Just Cause 3’s didn’t: tornadoes ravaging through it. And at the end of the day, all I need is to ride some tornadoes to be happy.

Just Cause 4 is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and is scheduled to release later this year, December 4.

