Call of Duty Actor Kamar de los Reyes Dies at 56

Kamar de los Reyes, a Puerto Rican actor best known for his roles in One Life to Live and Call of Duty, has died at the age of 56. According to a family spokesperson, De los Reyes' death came on Christmas Eve in Los Angeles after a battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Sherri Saum -- whom he has been married to since 2007 -- his twin sons, Michael Luis and John Rubé, and another, third son, named Caylen.

According to the IMDB page of de los Reyes, his professional acting career began back in 1988 with his role on Salsa as a featured dancer. Meanwhile, his most recent role has been playing Coach Montes in the TV series All American. His best known roles, however, are his roles as Antonio Vega in One Life to Live, Jobe in Sleepy Hollow, and Raul Menendez in Call of Duty: Black Ops II, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Call of Duty: Vanguard, and Call of Duty: Mobile. Beyond this, Menendez recently shot for Hulu's Washington Black, playing a character called Sterling K. Brown. He also has a substantial part in the upcoming Marvel Daredevil series.

"I walked away from this experience knowing that I had just finished work on one of the most amazing projects I've ever been a part of," said the actor of his time playing the Call of Duty character.

(Photo: Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Kamar was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico to Cuban percussionist Walfredo de los Reyes and a Puerto Rican mother, Matilde Pages. He is one of five children, the other four being his brothers, Walfredo Reyes Jr. and Daniel de los Reyes, and his sisters, Lily and Ilde.

H/T, Hollywood Reporter.