KFC Reveals Console to Rival PS5 and Xbox Series X

Now that both Sony and Microsoft have fully shown off their respective next-gen consoles with the reveal of the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X, another unexpected contender has entered the console competition. KFC, or rather KFC Gaming, showed off its new product called the KFConsole after hyping up the new console for the past few days on social media. It supports true 4K and 120FPS and is cross-platform compatible, according to a trailer released for the console, and above all else, it also has an ingenious chicken chamber built into it so you can snack while you’re playing.

KFC Gaming showed off the console on June 12th just a day after Sony finally lifted the curtain on the PlayStation 5. True to its brand, the KFConsole just looks like a big bucket of chicken that’s been remodeled to look much sleeker with red accents, a power button, and a disc drive.

You can check out the “console” below in the trailer along with some answers to pressing questions asked after the reveal. We still don't know if it can sit horizontally like the other consoles though.

The future of gaming is here. Introducing the KFConsole. #PowerYourHunger pic.twitter.com/ssUrX41Ab1 — KFC Gaming (@kfcgaming) June 12, 2020

you know it pic.twitter.com/dUGaJWNPJL — KFC Gaming (@kfcgaming) June 12, 2020

2 Terabites 😎 — KFC Gaming (@kfcgaming) June 12, 2020

KFC’s console reveal is of course a joke, but it’s an aptly timed one considering we just recently can say we’ve now seen both of the next-gen consoles. KFC Gaming is very much a real account from KFC with over 100,000 followers and frequently posts about gaming content though, so that much is at least true. A date of November 12th was given at the end of the trailer, so maybe KFC will at least have something prepped for people that day as a follow-up to the joke, though don’t expect a console.

Jokes aside, we still don’t have actual dates for either the Xbox Series X or the PlayStation 5. Both consoles have been revealed in full as has the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition which looks slightly different from the base console and doesn’t have a disc drive, but we don’t have any release dates. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are currently planned for a Holiday 2020 release with prices, pre-order details, and release dates expected to be revealed before then.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.