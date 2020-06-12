Every PS5 Game and Trailer Revealed at Today's PlayStation Event
The big PlayStation 5 event happened today, revealing 26 PS5 games, including Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Resident Evil 8, Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and what looks like Final Fantasy XVI, but apparently isn't. In addition to revealing nearly 30 games, Sony also revealed our first look at the actual console, which boasts a much different design than the PS4. In other words, it was a big day for PlayStation fans, and a hard one to keep up with if you weren't watching the event live.
That said, below you can check out not just every game revealed at the event for PS5, but the trailer for each game. Some of these trailers are merely quick glimpses at their respective games, but others are on the meaty side and provide a good idea of how games will look and run on the PS5 at and around lunch.
As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What game shown today are you most excited for? Did Sony convince to buy a PS5 at launch? Personally, I'm not sold yet, but the new Spider-Man game has me tempted to splash on a pre-order anyway.
The PlayStation 5 is set to launch worldwide sometime this holiday season at an unknown price point. At launch, it will be available in two different editions, both of which you can read about right here. For more news, rumors, leaks, and all other types of coverage on the PS5, be sure to peep all of our past and most recent articles on the console, and everything related to it, by clicking right here or by checking out the relevant links below:
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.