Every PS5 Game and Trailer Revealed at Today's PlayStation Event

The big PlayStation 5 event happened today, revealing 26 PS5 games, including Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Resident Evil 8, Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and what looks like Final Fantasy XVI, but apparently isn't. In addition to revealing nearly 30 games, Sony also revealed our first look at the actual console, which boasts a much different design than the PS4. In other words, it was a big day for PlayStation fans, and a hard one to keep up with if you weren't watching the event live.

That said, below you can check out not just every game revealed at the event for PS5, but the trailer for each game. Some of these trailers are merely quick glimpses at their respective games, but others are on the meaty side and provide a good idea of how games will look and run on the PS5 at and around lunch.