Kingdom Come: Deliverance Live-Action Adaptation Announced by Former Netflix Executive

Video game adaptations have hit a bit of a boom in recent years, as everything from The Witcher to Sonic the Hedgehog gets reimagined for a new audience. According to a new report, the historical action game Kingdom Come: Deliverance could soon be joining that roster. Variety is reporting that some sort of live-action adaptation of the franchise is being developed, courtesy of Warhorse Studios, and former Netflix exec Erik Barmack. While it's unclear if the adaptation will be a movie or a TV series, much less where it will ultimately debut, Warhorse and Barmack's Wild Sheep Content have reportedly begun to reach out to potential writers and directors.

Released in 2018, Kingdom Come: Deliverance is set in the Kingdom of Bohemia amid the Holy Roman Empire of the 1400s. The revenge epic turns on Henry, a blacksmith’s son whose parents are slaughtered when Cuman mercenaries burn his home village, Skalitz, to the ground, on the orders of the King of Hungary, Sigismund. Henry survives the massacre, and joins Lord Radzig, who is building a resistance to Sigismund. Avid to avenge his parents, he becomes embroiled in a bloody civil war against a background of shifting political alliances.

While the game has been criticized by some for its lack of diversity, it is regarded to be a hyper-realistic and intriguing - albeit intense - take on the genre, selling over 3 million copies and even reportedly been taught in medieval history classes.

The adaptation will be produced by Barmack and Warhorse Studios CEO Martin Fryvaldsky. Barmack, who previously served as Netflix's head of international originals, calls the series - as well as his recently-announced live-action adaptation of Yakuza - as an ability to center in on “amazing, non-U.S. worlds that are locally relevant, but with a regional and global popularity that streamers are looking for as they become more and more global.”

“It’s especially interesting that video games with heavy narrative, like The Witcher and Kingdom Come: Deliverance, are uniquely adaptable, and local but global all at once,” Barmack explained.

