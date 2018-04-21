Kingdom Come: Deliverance Devs Defend Game, Say There’s “No Propaganda”

Warhorse Studios’ Daniel Vávra defended Kingdom Come: Deliverance by saying that it has “no propaganda” after the medieval RPG was met with controversy.

Around the time that Kingdom Come: Deliverance was released, there were claims floating around regarding the game’s lack of racial diversity and the creators’ intentions behind the absence of people of color. Warhorse Studios has rejected the idea that decisions in the game were made to alienate any particular group while saying that everything that’s a part of the game is there for the sake of historical accuracy, a branch of the realistic foundation that the game is built on.

Vávra, co-founder of Warhorse Studios and creative director for Kingdom Come: Deliverance, has been leading the charge against these claims by refuting accusations on Twitter and in person. He did just that recently at Reboot Develop where he said that he wrote “10 percent” of the game alongside six other people who wrote with him. He also explained that the group of writers working with him is a diverse one comprised of anarchists as well as liberals, an point provided by Vávra to build the case that the RPG is without propaganda.

“So it has no propaganda because there are more people with the opposite political views to what I have in the same office,” Vávra said via GamesIndustry.biz. “We didn’t kill each other, we’re able to cooperate so it’s ridiculous.”

Individually, Vávra has had his past examined as well by those who looked into the development of Kingdom Come: Deliverance and suggested that he influenced the game’s decisions to leave groups unrepresented. Vávra continued at Reboot Develop to say that he couldn’t have done such a thing even if he wanted to at Warhorse Studios while discussing developers’ policies in place that allow his coworkers to tell him what they think of his ideas.

“They wrote the game, like 90 per cent of it – yeah, I wrote the heart of the main story, but 90 per cent of the actual writing is done by someone else. So even if I wanted, it would be quite tough to force all those people to do something against their will. It doesn’t work like that. We have an open, flat-like structure to company so anybody can tell me to fuck off, basically.”

