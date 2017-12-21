New Kingdom Come: Deliverance Gameplay Shows Off The Choices That Can Be Made

Kingdom Come: Deliverance from Warhorse Studios and Deep Silver isn’t your typical action game. In fact, to confuse it as such would create a frustrating experience, especially considering how realistic its combat system actually is.

But the game does offer a lot of possibilities, no matter what type of scenario you get into when it comes to getting revenge for your family. And you need not look any further than the new gameplay footage provided by the developer, which delves into the many ways you can tackle an objective – in this case, a bandit camp.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Do you sneak your way through to turn the odds in your favor, or will you rely on the sharpness of your blade & durability of your armor?” the developer asks in the video. It’s here that you can see the many abilities that are open to you, including scouting the camp and setting up your attack accordingly, or simply letting the enemies have it with some great combat techniques.

The video below provides some great examples in terms of what all your character can do, but in case you need a refresher, here’s a description of the game, straight from Warhorse:

“You’re Henry, the son of a blacksmith. Thrust into a raging civil war, you watch helplessly as invaders storm your village and slaughter your friends and family. Narrowly escaping the brutal attack, you grab your sword to fight back. Avenge the death of your parents and help repel the invading forces!”

Check out the video below, and prepare for Kingdom Come: Deliverance when Deep Silver releases it on February 13th, 2018 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.