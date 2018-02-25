Kingdom Come Deliverance Video Hilariously Explains Schnapps, Murder, and More

This is not the first time we’ve shared the hilarious lore videos from this particular YouTube channel, and it won’t be the last. Lore in a Minute is all about breaking down the hottest games and their lore in … yup, you guessed it, under a minute. Evil Within, Pokemon, PUBG, and more are all fair game when it comes to this animated experience and each new video comes bearing both knowledge and comedy all rolled up into one.

The team's latest video tackles the hyper-realistic medieval RPG Kingdom Come Deliverance that everyone is talking about. Schaaps, political intrigue, and more are all topics on conversation in the video above.

Charles IV, born in 1316 in present-day Prague, was kind of a big deal; he was the first to be become both the King of Bohemia and the Holy Roman Emperor. Widely popular, his rule was considered the Golden Age of Bohemia.



In 1376, his son, Wenceslaus, was elected King of the Romans and two years later, when Charles died, he succeeded his father and became King of Bohemia. Meanwhile, Charles’ younger son Sigismund was sent to Hungary to study the court and become their King, which he did in 1387.



The empire was in far worse hands with Wenceslaus. While Sigismund was politically astute and driven by power, Wenceslaus was volatile and… kind of a drunk.



Finally in 1400, Wenceslaus was deposed and his half-brother Sigismund kidnapped him to seize lands he believed his right to own. With Civil War imminent and the Holy Roman Empire in his sights, Sigismund was free to plunder and pillage the the lands of Bohemia, including the village of Skalitz.



One of the few to survive the attack was Henry, the son of a lowly blacksmith. His parents, friends, and true love Bianca, were all killed. His father’s dying wish was for Henry to redeem himself for letting them all die. Yikes.

To fulfill that wish, Henry has pledged service to Radzig Kobyla, lord of Skalitz and an old trusted advisor of Wenceslaus, who is forming an underground resistance against Sigismund. But Henry isn’t backed by some ancient prophecy or divine right, he’s just an ordinary lad with a vengeance pact.

