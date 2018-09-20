‘Kingdom Hearts 3’ Limited Edition PlayStation 4 Slim Revealed

The stunning Kingdom Hearts 3 PlayStation 4 Slim has just been revealed during the Tokyo Game Show going on now, but this stunning new platform will only be available in Japan – at least for now.

First revealed just today, the powerful PlayStation 4 Slim will be available on January 25th of next year for Japanese players and will offer two models: 500 GB and 1 TB. Though as of right now it is region-exclusive, we’re hoping with the steady hype building for the game that the availability will eventually open up to the west.

With the game coming out on January 29th, will we be able to get our hands on this world-wide, or will it be another system that we’ll have to lust after from afar? However, there is a bright side! The awesome collector’s edition of the game that comes with three of our favourite characters in collectibles form is available for all and will be releasing when the game drops in January.

According to the collector’s edition’s description, which retails for $229.99:

“Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship and light vs. darkness as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney and Pixar worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, an unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Sora, Donald, and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to overcome tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.”

Adventure in Disney and Pixar Worlds

Embark on an adventure that spans the Disney universe: Travel across Disney and Pixar worlds to protect them from the Heartless invasion, and befriend and join heroes from Toy Story, Monsters, Inc., Big Hero 6, Tangled, Hercules, and more!Unlock the Power of the Keyblades

The mysterious and powerful Keyblades can now transform into additional forms with new abilities, moves, and animations. Equip multiple Keyblades and combo between them to unlock spectacular attacks!Experience the Magic

Cast visually stunning, powerful magic spells to battle the Heartless. Call upon Disney-Pixar friends and partner with them for support. Turn the tide of combat by summoning all-new “Attractions” inspired by the theme parks.Thrilling and Action-Packed Battles

Explore and interact directly with the Disney-Pixar worlds. Fight off swarms of Heartless while scaling massive cliffs, diving deep underwater, or even freefalling through the air. Experience unique gameplay elements custom designed for each new world!Relive Classic Disney Shorts Through Minigames

Take a break from saving the world with over 20 minigames inspired by classic Disney short films.

We’ll have to wait a little bit longer for the system itself and any new information, but in the meantime – at least we finally have a release date!