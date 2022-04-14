Kingdom Hearts 4 Is Bringing Back a Popular Kingdom Hearts 2 Gameplay Feature

Kingdom Hearts 4 director Tetsuya Nomura has confirmed that a popular gameplay mechanic that was previously seen in Kingdom Hearts 2 will now be returning. Square Enix kicked off this week in grand fashion by announcing that work on KH4 was now in full swing. And while there’s still a lot that we don’t know about Kingdom Hearts 4, the debut trailer for the title did give us a brief taste of gameplay, notably which will see some returning features.

In a new interview with Famitsu, Nomura explained that the combat system in Kingdom Hearts 4 will be reviving Reaction commands. This is a system that was first seen in Kingdom Hearts 2 but didn’t end up returning in Kingdom Hearts 3. Nomura explained that he saw a number of fans asking for Reaction commands to return following KH3, and as such, he decided to oblige those requests here in KH4. Details on how the combat mechanic will be implemented this time around aren’t all that clear, but the first trailer for the game does happen to show one example of it when Sora takes on a towering monster that is attacking the city of Quadratum.

In a general sense, the return of Reaction commands is something that will likely excite a large number of Kingdom Hearts fans. To this day, Kingdom Hearts 2 is most often cited as one of the best entries in the series, largely due in part to its excellent gameplay. For Nomura to already say that Kingdom Hearts 4 will clearly have a lot in common with its predecessor should make many people that much more hopeful for the end product. Sadly, it will likely be quite some time until Kingdom Hearts 4 even releases as Square Enix has already stressed that it’s still early in development.

