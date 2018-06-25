Kingdom Hearts III Exhibit Has a Tremendously Long Wait Line In Japan

The fan base behind Square Enix’s forthcoming Kingdom Hearts III is building at a fever pitch. And if you need to see just how much it’s grown over the years, you need not look any further than the Metro Promenade within the Shinjuku station in Japan this past weekend.

Over the weekend, Square Enix held an event there around the Maurunouchi Line in Tokyo, where it offered an exhibition with images and trailers from the upcoming sequel. Fans were asked to come on down and pick up collector’s leaflets for the game as a memento for their appreciation.

But…the publisher didn’t exactly realize just how popular it would be. A Tweet posted by a user named Farao shows a line that pretty much goes around the station, with many fans waiting for hours on end to get in. You can see the brief video below.

Square Enix planned a huge distribution of the leaflets, but the heavy fan demand forced them to close the event down early and promise distribution of them today.

DualShockers posted a number of pictures of the exhibit, and it does look like a lot of fun. But…yeah, next time Square Enix may want to plan ahead in regards to the demand so that fans can still get a good glimpse without having to stand in line for practically an entire day. Or maybe mail out the leaflets to the fans instead so that the station isn’t so clogged with traffic…?

More images can also be seen on this Twitter account, as well as this one. There are some great images here, making us wonder what the exhibit is like in person. Here’s hoping that Square Enix has more planned, with some more room for fans to enjoy it in the future. (You know, a football arena may be the way to go here…)

In the meantime, the wait for the actual game is just a little bit longer. Kingdom Hearts III will make its debut on January 29 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

(Hat tip to DualShockers for the scoop!)