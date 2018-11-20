‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Goes Gold With New Trailer

It’s been over five years since Square Enix revealed that Kingdom Hearts 3 was officially in the works and after cancellation scares, delays, and overall community anxiety over its release, the latest entry has officially gone gold! To celebrate, the studio has revealed a brand new “Together” trailer!

Game director Tetsuya Nomura took to the game’s official Twitter account to share the good news! “I’m proud to unveil an extended version of the trailer that’s been playing in NA cinemas. And guess what? We’ve wrapped up development of Kingdom Hearts III! If you haven’t had the chance yet, now would be a good time to prep by playing 1.5+2.5 & 2.8. See you next month!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

I’m proud to unveil an extended version of the trailer that’s been playing in NA cinemas. And guess what? We’ve wrapped up development of #KingdomHearts III!

If you haven’t had the chance yet, now would be a good time to prep by playing 1.5+2.5 & 2.8. See you next month! – Nomura pic.twitter.com/NvZYBut3WI — Kingdom Hearts (@KINGDOMHEARTS) November 20, 2018

Instantly long-time fans of the franchise went nuts with excitement, and for good reason! It’s been a long time coming for the series’ journey and a lot of loose ends that need to be tied up!

They have WRAPPED 👏🏻 DEVELOPMENT 👏🏻 I can’t believe I’m seeing these words — damien bloodmarch (@FlameofCitrine) November 20, 2018

Nomura after this tweet pic.twitter.com/yvRJRcKOPt — Cfondo 🇺🇸 (@Cfondo3) November 20, 2018

Thank you so much Nomura

Thank you so much Nomura

Thank you so much Nomura

I’m crying yet happy pic.twitter.com/fOSaQkOAsh — Haidø |ᴋʜ (@Haidox3D) November 20, 2018

The franchise has certainly come a long way since it originally debuted back on the PlayStation 2 and the latest adventure has been a long time coming. Now the release is almost here and Square Enix has made sure there is plenty hype left to go around.

Kingdom Hearts III will finally be releasing on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on January 29, 2019. You can learn even more about the upcoming game with our previous coverage here, as well as a snippet from Square Enix below:

“Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, a young boy and unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy, two emissaries sent by King Mickey from Disney Castle, to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Through the power of positivity and friendship, Sora, Donald and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to prevail tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.”