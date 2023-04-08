Kobold Press Reveals Project: Black Flag's Official Title, Kickstarter Launch Window

Kobold Press will launch its 5E alternative next month. This week, Kobold Press officially revealed that Project: Black Flag, an in-development game system built on top of the framework of Dungeons & Dragons Fifth Edition, will be titled Tales of the Valiant. The game system will officially launch via a Kickstarter in May 2023 with two books planned – a Player's Guide and the Monster Vault. The Player's Guide will contain 13 base classes, lineages and heritages from classic fantasy roleplaying, and rules on how to play, while the Monster Vault will contain assorted creatures made specifically for the ruleset.

Project: Black Flag was originally announced earlier this year in the aftermath of Wizards of the Coast attempting to de-authorize the current version of the Open Gaming License, which provided a legal framework for Kobold Press and other publishers to make material compatible with Dungeons & Dragons 5th Edition. After announcing plans for their own game system, Kobold Press then stated that the system would still use the framework of 5th Edition as a base, but with several new or tweaked systems designed to better optimize the play experience. While Wizards of the Coast eventually changed course and released their present 5E rules system under a Creative Commons license, Kobold Press and several other publishers are still moving ahead with their own games, presumably to have a system under their control that they can publish around.

To date, Kobold Press has released a handful of playtests for Project: Black Flag, which have highlighted more powerful characters than standard 5E characters. The intent of the rules is to let players mix and match 5E and Project: Black Flag options together, although some systems aren't intended to be compatible.

You can find out more about Project: Black Flag here.