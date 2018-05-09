Kratos Tells Dad Jokes in Hilarious New God of War Video

WARNING: There are mid-game spoilers in this video.

God of War recently came out on the PlayStation 4 and it instantly became a smash hit. With perfect review scores all around the world and many seeing the revamped franchise’s praises, the crew over at Santa Monica did a phenomenal job making us love Kratos even more. Even though he can’t seem to remember his son’s name …

Videos by ComicBook.com

The internet became rife with “Dad of Boy” jokes, and nothing was off limits. The hilarious memes and blend of *breaths in* “BOY!” renditions and the self-inserted use of ‘only a dad would find these funny’ jokes only made this voice feature all the more enjoyable, but none of that could have topped this:

We asked the voice of Kratos (@iamchrisjudge) to fulfill our dreams: Tell some good dad jokes. pic.twitter.com/6Dl1DixsWj — Polygon (@Polygon) May 9, 2018

That’s right, that’s the voice of Kratos himself trying to keep a straight face when delivering those oh-so corny lines for his in-game counterpart. Can I just take a moment to say “thank you,” because this was something I didn’t know I desperately needed until now. THERE WAS EVEN A “HI, ____, I’M DAD JOKE” and I’m dead, dead I say!

Seriously, though – for a game that was so unbelievably incredible both in storyline, execution, and mechanics, it is fun to see a more playful side of the otherwise grim narrative.

In other, less meme-worthy, God of War news, did you see that the Photo Mode is now live? You can learn more about it right here, with a brief highlight of features below:

According to PlayStation, there are five tabs in the Photo Mode menu options to pay attention to: