League of Legends’ Annie Won’t Get Gameplay, Voice Changes After Recent Cinematic

Following the release of the new League of Legends cinematic centered around the fire-throwing Annie, Riot Games said that no additional changes will be coming for the champion.

Annie came up in the form of a question from players that was answered by Riot Games in a recent Ask Riot post. A player who wondered whether Annie would be seeing any other changes to different parts of Annie’s kit be it for the champion’s voice over, visuals, or gameplay. Riot Games’ lead narrative writer Ariel “Thermal Kitten” Lawrence responded and said that no further changes for Annie are planned, at least not in the near future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The short answer is no, not any time soon,” Riot Thermal Kitten said. “We talked a little about this and our reasoning in a recent Nexus post on narrative. There are some updates to a champion’s lore that we won’t leverage changes to the champion’s existing visuals, voice over, or gameplay for. It’s not because we don’t want to, but because we have to weigh incremental changes against champions that are in heavy need of all three. For Annie, we choose to release a long bio that we hope gave more connection to the world and also how the events of the cinematic might shape some of the personality she expresses in game.”

This recent answer backs up other statements from closer to the time that Annie’s cinematic was released that said no gameplay changes would come for the champion alongside the cinematic. The cinematic in question that’s shown above was released at the start of the month with a new look at Annie’s backstory. Annie previously had a story that was shrouded in magic and mystery with the champion being the daughter of a couple who wielded magic powers, but the new cinematic painted a different picture of the champion while showing off Annie’s raw, magical power that she can’t fully contain.

A bio for Annie explains that champion’s story in more detail and can be read through League of Legends’ Universe site that includes everything players need to know about Annie and other champions.