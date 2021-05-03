League of Legends: New Arcane Teaser Trailer Released, Netflix Release Confirmed

✖

Netflix has released a new teaser trailer for Arcane, the upcoming animated series based on the world of the video game League of Legends from developer Riot Games that is now set to release this coming fall. The animated series was first announced in 2019 during Riot Games' 10-year anniversary celebration only to then be delayed from its initial 2020 release due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The series is set in the Runeterra regions of Piltover and Zaun and will follow the origins of two League of Legends champions, according to the initial announcement, and based on what we've seen so far, that is Vi and Jinx. The new teaser also serves as confirmation that the show is coming exclusively to Netflix.

While the initial announcement only hinted at the fact that the kids visible in the first trailer would end up becoming Vi and Jinx, the new teaser trailer from Netflix all but confirms this. There are multiple shots of Vi and Jinx as they currently appear in the popular video games from Riot Games. Given the history of the region, there is every possibility that other characters will prominently feature as well with Piltover and Zaun being home to champions like Caitlyn, Ezreal, Ekko, Singed, and more. You can check out the new teaser trailer for yourself below:

The world of @LeagueofLegends is coming to Netflix.

Arcane drops this Fall. pic.twitter.com/7DJgqHpODM — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 3, 2021

As noted above, Arcane is now set to release in Fall 2021 on Netflix. "Riot Games' Arcane is a League of Legends animated series developed and produced by Riot Games," the initial announcement of the series read in part. "Set in utopian Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun, the story follows the origins of two iconic League champions—and the power that will tear them apart." You can check out all of our previous coverage of the League of Legends franchise right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Arcane so far? Are you excited to check it out when it releases this coming fall? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming and animation!