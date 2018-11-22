‘League of Legends’ Adds a Battle Sled Vehicle to Nexus Blitz

As a wild new addition to League of Legends’ Nexus Blitz mode, the Battle Sled has been added to as a reward to make it the first multi-champion “vehicle” that’s ever been in the game.

Vehicles have made appearances in League of Legends every now in then – Corki flies at his foes in a gyrocopter of sorts, Rumble fights inside a giant mech suit, and certain skins like PROJECT: Vayne use vehicles at times – but never before has a vehicle been usable while also impacting the game like the Battle Sled does. It makes sense then that it would be added to Nexus Blitz, a game mode filled with experimental, hectic ideas that result in clips like the one below from League of Legends streamer Panunu.

I cant wait for nexus blitz to go LIVE! Its 10x better especially with this new SLED DRIFT they added pic.twitter.com/K7vDqxSHMh — Panunu (@PanunuLoL) November 21, 2018

If you’re wondering where this Battle Sled was the last time Nexus Blitz was around, you didn’t miss it – it just wasn’t there. Riot Games said days ago it would be added to the game as a reward for completing different events in Nexus Blitz, and once acquired, a team can pile into the sled and control it like they would a rampaging Sion to careen into enemies throughout the new map.

“Another new reward, the Battle Sled, which is a vehicle you and other allied champs can jump in,” League of Legends design director Riot Meddler said, a description brought to life by Panunu’s clip. “Controls like Sion ult, exploding when it hits something, dealing AOE damage and scattering its occupants around.”

Stacked high with presents and allied champions, the Battle Sled zooms around the map with health that depletes over time. It’s fun and games for those inside it, but for anyone who’s caught in its path, it does some serious damage. The clip above from Panunu’s game showed an enemy Caitlyn nearly getting one-shotted by the impact of the sled hitting a wall as her health was chunked and she was flung into the air. Finishing off the champion was easy after that with a full team essentially riding on the back of a Sion or Kled to find themselves where they want to go, so you can imagine what it’d be like to hit a five-player knock-up with the Battle Sled.

The reward is only accessible to PBE players right now since that’s currently where the Nexus Blitz mode is being tested before returning to live servers, but non-PBE players can prepare for everything that’s to come by reading Riot Games’ changelist for the return of Nexus Blitz.