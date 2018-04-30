League of Legends Is Getting a Surprise Beemo Skin

Riot Games is releasing a new League of Legends skin for Teemo that outfits the Yordle in a bee costume and will be available without any time spent on the PBE.

The surprise skin was revealed through the League of Legends social media accounts such as Facebook and Twitter. Both of the social media posts declared that the skin would be out in Patch 8.9 as opposed to the normal cycle that would add it to the PBE for testing and lead to a Patch 8.10 release. With the patch expected to release this week assuming no issues arise, Teemo mains shouldn’t have to wait too much longer till they get their hands on Beemo.

Teemo’s new skin wasn’t named in the League of Legends tweet, but the Facebook post did include a description for the image shared that named the skin Beemo alongside a couple of well-placed bee emojis.

A price wasn’t listed in either of the posts, but when news of the skin made its way to Reddit, a Rioter commented to confirm the price of the skin. Beemo will cost 1350 RP once it’s live in Patch 8.9, a price that shouldn’t be too unexpected given that it’s the same as Singed’s Beekeeper skin. This Teemo skin makes the Yordle champion the second one to join the bee-themed line of skins with Singed being the only other champ in the collection.

To bee or not to bee was never the question. AVAILABLE PATCH 8.9! pic.twitter.com/HaFFWBg21w — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) April 30, 2018

The image above is the splash art for Beemo, but we haven’t been able to see what the in-game model looks like. Honeycombs dripping with the sweet nectar will probably be what his mushroom ultimate will look like when using the skin, and though we don’t know what the rest of his abilities will look like, the skin will bring a whole new meaning to Teemo’s “That’s gotta sting” quote.

Of course, this also means that Riot is hopefully open to expanding the bee skins to more champions. While some skins stick to one champion, this second one means that the bee-themed skins will likely continue expanding. For players, this means that we’re one step closer to crossing Bee Sin off of the list of memes that Riot needs to get rid of, and from its recent track record, it’s not assuming much to imagine that it’s a skin that could come to fruition.

Beemo is scheduled to be released in Patch 8.9.