League of Legends Reveals Bel'Veth Abilities

After much speculation and more than a few leaks, the abilities for Bel'Veth, League of Legends' next champion, have been revealed. The jungler from the Void has an ultimate that transfers her into her "True Form" and allows her to spawn Voidlings to assist her in battle while her passive gives her the ability to gain uncapped attack speed for as long as the game goes on. Some videos were also provided alongside these ability reveals to provide some insights into what they look like.

That said, we'll get right into it. You can see Bel'Veth's abilities outlined below alongside a video for her ultimate to show how that transformation and its multiple effects play out in-game.

Passive – Death in Lavender

After ability use, Bel'Veth's next 2 attacks have increased attack speed. Take down a large monster or Champ and gain perm attack speed as Lavender stacks. Bonus is uncapped, but her attacks and on-hit effects deal decreased damage and does not gain attack speed on level up.

Q – Void Surge

Bel'Veth dashes in one of four directions, dealing damage to all enemies she passes through and applying on-hit effects. Each direction has its own unique cooldown that scales with attack speed.

W – Above and Below

Bel'Veth slams her tail down, dealing damage, knocking up, and slowing enemies hit. Upon hitting an enemy champion, this ability reduces Q – Void Surge's dash cooldown in the direction of the champion hit.

E – Royal Maelstrom

Bel'Veth channels a storm of slashes around her, gaining damage reduction and increased life steal. Each slash strikes the lowest health enemy within her Maelstrom, dealing more damage the more health they are missing. The amount of slashes scales with her attack speed.

Ultimate – Endless Banquet

Passive: Every 2nd attack against the same target deals increased True Damage, stacking infinitely. Takedowns against Epic Monsters and Champs leaves behind Void Coral (VC). Epic Monsters from the Void like Rift Herald and Baron Nashor drop special, voidier VC.

Active: Consume VC and explode, slowing and dealing True Damage. Afterwards, Bel'Veth temporarily changes into her True Form. Consuming VC left by Epic Void Monsters grants her True Form for longer and causes minions that die nearby to be reborn as Voidlings.

True Form: When Bel'Veth unleashes her True Form, she gains increased max health, out-of-combat move speed, attack range, and total attack speed. While in her True Form, she also gains the ability to dash through walls with Q – Void Surge.

Bel'Veth should be coming to the PBE soon for testing ahead of her live release.