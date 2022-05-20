New League of Legends Champion, Bel'Veth, Revealed in Trailer

✖

After many teases and even more leaks, Riot Games has officially unveiled our first look at League of Legends' newest champion, Bel'Veth. This monstrous Void champion made its debut in a cinematic trailer featuring Bel'Veth scrapping with Kai'Sa following teasers that indicated we'd get a reveal of this champion on Friday. This cinematic trailer does not, however, reveal what Bel'Veth's abilities look like, so we'll have to wait for those to be unveiled later unless you plan on putting stock in leaks prior to that reveal.

You can check out the cinematic below featuring Bel'Veth and Kai'Sa as the two fight somewhere seemingly down in the Void. It's not much of a fight, however, with Bel'Veth overpowering Kai'Sa pretty easily without taking any indications of injuries herself.

Kai'Sa at one point asks what exactly Bel'Veth is which points to just how abnormal this champion looks to be considering how many horrors of the Void Kai'Sa has seen. Bel'Veth responds with equally ominous implications.

"I am everything the Void has consumed," Bel'Veth said. "And just as I devoured this city... I will devour your world."

Bel'Veth's monologue continues after Kai'Sa tries to take down the monster with further suggestions about Bel'Veth's ambitions.

"You disappoint me," Bel'Veth continued. "I am not some mindless Void spawn. I am so much more. I am the end of your world, and the beginning of mine."

Bel'Veth notably looks like a human for much of the cinematic, though in an uncanny valley sort of way. It's not until right at the end of the trailer that we see the creature transform into something you'd much more likely expect to come from the Void as opposed to someone like Kai'Sa, Kassadin, or Malzahar who simply incorporated elements of the Void into their own being.

Though the wait will continue for the full reveal of her abilities, leakers have supposedly been sharing early previews of those moves already online, though only in the form of ability descriptions and not actual gameplay. Like anything in development, those abilities may have changed or may not be accurate at all, so we won't know for sure what Bel'Veth can do until the champion's full reveal takes place and it comes to the PBE for testing.