The Best League of Legends Skins for Halloween

League of Legends has had plenty of skins that are perfect for Halloween that have been released over the years, but a few of them stand out from the others as brilliant executions of the spookiest time of the year.

It’s hard to be scared in League unless a spinning Garen pops out of a bush and lands right on top of you, so the skins here are included more for their quality as opposed to their scare factor.These Halloween cosmetics are classified in League as the Harrowing skins, skins that sometimes take the form of classic Halloween tropes but always play off of each champ’s strengths and styles.

Some of them are hard to place over others, so while the following Harrowing skins aren’t listed in any particular order, here are some of the best skins that you should be using to have the best Halloween possible.

Little Devil Teemo

One of the most recent Harrowing skins that’s been released is Little Devil Teemo, a skin that fulfills one of Teemo’s longest-running jokes and turns it into a fantastic skin.

For some time now in League whether it’s a joke or meant to be taken seriously, Teemo’s become a name synonymous with “Satan” due to his frustrating playstyle. Getting blinded and stepping on shrooms for half of your health has been described more explicitly than simply as “unfun” in the past, but it’s a bit harder to be mad at Teemo when he’s decked out in his horned Halloween costume.

Bewitching Nidalee

Bewitching Nidalee is 6 years old now that we’re crossing the threshold of another Halloween, but even through the years, her witchy skin plays off of her character so well that it remains one of the best ones to date.

Nidalee might not be seen as much as used to be and is almost exclusively played in the jungle when she is, but her dual-model style gives her a range of skin options to play with. Decked out with a hat in her cougar and base forms with a deadly broomstick flying towards her enemies, this skin will still manage to scare players by conjuring up memories of lane Nidalee chunking your health with just one spear.

Haunting Nocturne

Haunting Nocturne is such a simple skin to pull off, but that’s mostly what makes it one of the most enjoyable ones to use out of all the Harrowing skins.

Like Garen popping out of a bush, Nocturne’s one of the few champions in League that might actually cause you to jump a bit. That’s entirely due to his ultimate, Paranoia, that turns out the lights and severely limits the vision of your surrounding area.

The nightmarish champion is already pretty dark thanks to his design, so rather than doubling down on that, his Haunting skin takes a perfectly light-hearted approach by draping a patchy sheet over the spooky diver.

Zombie Brand

Zombie Brand is one of the skins for the fiery mid laner/support that you’ll probably see used most often, a skin that takes an easy concept of zombifying a champ and outfits him with some incredible animations and sound effects.

Brand’s voice lines are all replaced with grunts and other guttural noises, and his abilities take on a sickly green color to accompany the skin. The way that he slams the ground with his Pillar of Flame and almost vomits out his ultimate are perfect examples of meshing the abilities with the skin.

The walking animation is another one of the best parts of the skin, but you might recall that it caused some problems around the time the skin released where Brand’s arm-flailing animation was triggered when running towards enemies that were hidden in bushes, thus revealing their location. Riot resolved the issue with the skin, but it’s still possible to see it happening as a spectator.

Lollipoppy

Lollipoppy isn’t a bad skin in-game by any means, but it definitely deserves an honorable mention here due to the splash art above.

The Harrowing skin for Poppy was released way back in 2010, but the original splash art that’s shown here might’ve been enough by itself to scare League players. In-game, the skin actually fits pretty well with her style by replacing her hammer with a massive sucker, but the splash art didn’t convey that.

Her Lollipoppy splash art has since been updated to a new one that looks much better, but if you look at the updated version, you can still see remnants of the older one in the lollipop’s face next to the champ.

Which Is Your Favorite Harrowing Skin?