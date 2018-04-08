Watch the League of Legends Bug That Caused a Reset in Echo Fox vs Clutch Gaming Game 3

The series of matches between Echo Fox and Clutch Gaming ended with a game that featured multiple pauses, one of which resulted in a Chronobreak to a previous point in the game.

A Chronobreak is Riot Games’ way of reverting a game back a few seconds after a bug or technical issue results in something that’s out of the players’ hands, and while it’s not a full-on remake, it does rewind the current play back to a previous state. When a timeout was called by Echo Fox’s Heo “Huni” Seung-hoon after a bug occurred, it left some viewers questioning the time that Riot Games decided to revert the game back to.

Those concerns didn’t fall on deaf ears, however, with Riot Games showing a replay of the bug at the end of the series of games. Acknowledging that there were some viewers who thought the Chronobreak gave Echo Fox an unfair advantage, the replay shows just how impactful the bug was.

From the spectators’ perspective that everyone viewing the game had, it looked like nothing was wrong, but as the replay shows, Huni got launched into the air much longer than intended after putting down his Hextech Ultimatum as Camille. The replay above shows the game from Huni’s perspective where he was unable to move, attack, or cast abilities while knocked off-screen. This type of bug doesn’t happen all the time, but it’s not unheard of when a champion knocks an enemy up into the air or when a champ flies into the air on their own accord.

Considering the length of time that Huni was in the air and couldn’t participate in the fight, it makes sense that the Chronobreak reset would occur, but some viewers still had concerns about the time that the game was reset to. From the 7-minute mark on, Huni isn’t on the screen, so Riot decided to reset the match to 6:55. Some thought that this wasn’t far back enough as it gave Echo Fox more information that allowed them to turn the tide of the fight, but in an explanation that was provided during the stream as well as on Reddit, Riot explained how the call was made to revert the game back to the chosen time.

“The next question is why we rolled back to where we did – under our Chronobreak rules, the Head Ref looks back through the game to find what we call a dead ball state – essentially the first point in time before the bug where the teams were not engaged with each other,” Riot IAmGrza explained on Reddit after detailing why the Chronobreak was offered. “That spot in the game still had Echo Fox approaching the red buff, but both teams had full information at that point as to what they were stepping back into.”

Some Clutch Gaming fans may still be dissatisfied with the explanation, but the play was honestly a small part of a lopsided series, just as the casters explained.