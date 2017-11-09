League of Legends Champion and Skin Sale Oct. 31 – Nov. 3
If you're looking to add to you champion pool or cosmetic options in League of Legends, the newest champion and skin sale that's now live is the best place to start with eight different options having their prices cut in half.
Starting off with the champions that are on sale, all of the options that are available during these discounts are often seen in the mid lane with the exception of Kennen. The ninja Yordle would be seen in the top lane much more often, but his flexibility allows him to work in mid under certain circumstances as well.
Around a year ago, saying that Lucian would be a better fit for the mid lane might've sounded like an doubtful idea, but that's the state that he's in now that he's been pushed out of the bot lane meta and into the mid lane.
Below are all of the champions that are discounted along with their new prices:
- Anivia for 395 RP
- Kennen for 440 RP
- Talon for 440 RP
- Lucian for 487 RP
The Skins
But if you've got just about everything you need from the champions and are only here for the skins, there are plenty of options available including one for everyone's favorite Yordle.
Before Urfwick is rereleased during the preseason store, you can add Urf Kench to your collection now to help round out your Urf skin collection. Freljord Taliyah – the only skin that Taliyah has to her name – has it's 1350 price cut in half, so if you've been waiting to pick up the skin for the contested mid laner, now's the time to do so.
Check out all of the new skins prices below and see which one suits you best:
- Desperada Cassiopeia for 260 RP
- Urf Kench for 375 RP
- Panda Teemo for 487 RP
- Freljord Taliyah for 675 RP