League of Legends Champion and Skin Sale Oct. 31 – Nov. 3

If you're looking to add to you champion pool or cosmetic options in League of Legends, the newest champion and skin sale that's now live is the best place to start with eight different options having their prices cut in half.

Starting off with the champions that are on sale, all of the options that are available during these discounts are often seen in the mid lane with the exception of Kennen. The ninja Yordle would be seen in the top lane much more often, but his flexibility allows him to work in mid under certain circumstances as well.

Around a year ago, saying that Lucian would be a better fit for the mid lane might've sounded like an doubtful idea, but that's the state that he's in now that he's been pushed out of the bot lane meta and into the mid lane.

Below are all of the champions that are discounted along with their new prices: