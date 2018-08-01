League of Legends’ Next Champion Roadmap Is Coming Next Week

Another Champion Roadmap breaking down Riot Games’ next plans for League of Legends is coming next week with more news on reworks and new champions.

The last preview into the champion plans came just over three months ago when Riot Reav3 shared April’s Champion Roadmap and hinted at Aatrox’s rework and more. It also previewed Pyke, a champion that hadn’t even been fully revealed at that point, and confirmed that Nunu would be getting a rework.

These Champion Roadmaps usually come several months apart, but it was confirmed not long ago in one of Riot Meddler’s Gameplay Thoughts posts – the same one that said several tanks would be getting buffed soon – that the next Champion Roadmap would be released in “early to mid August.” Riot Meddler’s timeframe still gave some wiggle room as to when the next champion plans would be released, but a more definite answer from Riot Reav3 himself came today in the form of a post on the League of Legends boards.

When a player created a post to say that the countdown to the new Champion Roadmap had begun now that August has begun, others speculated about what it would contain and when exactly it would be released. Riot Reav3 commented on the post to say that the Champion Roadmap isn’t coming this week, but will rather be here the next.

“Won’t be this week guys,” Riot Reav3 said. “Should be sometime early next week.”

While we know that it’ll be next week, there’s little else known about the Champion Roadmap and what it’ll contain. What players can almost certainly expect is that it’ll have something to do with Nunu, the Yeti-riding champion who sits atop his frigid friend called Willump. Following up on teasers in a previous Champion Roadmap, Riot Reav3 “let the Yeti out of the bag” and confirmed that the old champion would be getting a rework. He gave some insight into what Riot’s looking to do with Nunu while stressing that the game’s first two-in-one champion would still fit comfortably in a “whimsical, light-hearted space.”

“Nunu and Willump should capture the childlike feeling of having your first snowball fight or warming up next to a close friend on a cold winter night. It’s not all snowballs and hot chocolate though, as when our heroes backs are against the wall, Willump will make sure his enemies learn the true power of a Freljordian behemoth.”

There will be more surprises in Champion Roadmap, but what those are remain to be seen until the plans are revealed next week.