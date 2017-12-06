League of Legends Buffs Darius’ Bleed Damage

Darius only received buffs to one of his abilities in the latest League of Legends patch, but the buffs to his passive should prove to be fairly noticeable when facing him throughout all stages of the game.

The buffs to his passive, Hemorrhage, may seem like small changes with the bleed damage per stack being increased by a value of just three, but once those stacks start adding up, the damage increase will become much more evident. Enemies who accumulate the maximum of five passive stacks when fighting Darius will soon take 15 more damage, but that’s just the start of the buffs.

Outside of the damage that Darius outputs thanks to his passive, the second part of Hemorrhage, Noxian Might, is also being buffed. Once Darius gets full stacks on an enemy or kills them with Noxian Guillotine and gains the Noxian Might buff, he’ll gain more bonus AD per level than he does in his live version with his level 1 buff being the only level not changing.

An explanation that accompanied the patch notes listed Darius’ recent struggles with the new runes as the primary reason for these buffs.

“Darius lost bonus attack damage from both runes and Fervor of Battle when we switched to the new system. While he got a base attack damage buff at the same time, his passive scales with bonus—not total—attack damage, and his trading pattern has suffered as a result.”

For a more detailed look at how Darius’ passive will be buffed at every level, check out the change list below that comes from the official patch notes:

Passive – Hemorrhage

BLEED DAMAGE PER STACK: 10-27 (at levels 1-18) ⇒ 13-30 (at levels 1-18)

BLEED DAMAGE AT 5 STACKS: 50-135 (at levels 1-18) ⇒ 65-150 (at levels 1-18)

NOXIAN MIGHT BONUS AD: LV 1-3 30 ⇒ 30/35/40

NOXIAN MIGHT BONUS AD: LV 4-6 35 ⇒ 45/50/55

NOXIAN MIGHT BONUS AD: LV 7-10 40/50/60/70 ⇒ 60/65/70/75

NOXIAN MIGHT BONUS AD: LV 11-13 80/90/100 ⇒ 85/95/105

NOXIAN MIGHT BONUS AD: LV 14-18 120/140/160/180/200 ⇒ 130/155/180/205/230

Another smaller patch is scheduled to come later in December that should focus more on the game’s fighters, but look for the buffs to Darius and his Hemorrhage passive in Patch 7.24 when the update goes live.