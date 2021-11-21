League of Legends: Project L Fighting Game Gets First In-Depth Look

Riot Games has finally revealed more details about its upcoming fighting video game, codenamed Project L, that was first announced back in 2019. In addition to a new video showcase featuring Project L leads Tom and Tony Cannon, it has been announced that Project L will be a “tag-team style fighting game” where players will play as teams of two champions. The showcase is brief and only includes what is referred to as a vertical slice, an early version of very specific elements of the game made in advance of the full title, but it offers the best look yet at the title.

Other details revealed in the showcase and corresponding blog post include the addition of Ekko to Project L’s roster and the fact that it will definitely not release this year or next. So, Project L is looking at 2023 at the earliest, and the developers are committed to providing at least two updates on the title in 2022. You can check out the showcase for yourself below:

The showcase and blog post also explain that one of the top priorities of Project L’s team is “to build the absolute best in netcode that you can get in a fighter.” That begins, though does not end, with rollback. “Of course we’re starting with rollback as a foundation, and we’re adding in existing tech from Riot like RiotDirect, which does a great job at minimizing ping for League of Legends and VALORANT,” shares Tom Cannon in the Project L blog.

The Project L news actually comes alongside another announcement: Riot Games and Netflix have confirmed that the hit animated event series Arcane is getting a second season. “We’re beyond happy about the positive response to Arcane’s first season and are working hard with the creative wizards at Riot and Fortiche to deliver our second installment,” said Arcane co-creators Christian Linke and Alex Yee as part of the announcement.

As noted above, Project L from Riot Games does not currently have a definitive release date attached to it. The expectation seems to be 2023 at the earliest, but the official information is not 2021 or 2022. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Riot Games in general right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Riot Games' Project L so far? Are you excited to learn more about the upcoming fighting video game in the future?