Netflix seems to have another hit on its hands, or at least that’s what its latest instant renewal suggests. Today, Netflix not only announced Arcane Season 2, but announced that the show’s second season is already in production. Unfortunately, this is the extent of the announcement. In other words, there’s no word of when fans can expect to see the second season, however, fans do have some theories on what it will be about after the first season’s cliffhanger ending.

The combination of the cliffhanger ending and its popularity meant a second season was always inevitable, and based on our conversations with one of the show’s creators, it sounds like the intention was always to have more than one season. In fact, it sounds like there are ambitions — if not plans — for more shows within the League of Legends universe.

“I think the company has always wanted to allow players to get to spend time with their champions, not in the throws of combat, and get to understand who they are when they’re off the battlefield,” said Alex Yee, one of the show’s creators. “And so many people over time have really poured a lot of love and energy into making the world and the characters feel robust and three-dimensional. So I think there is certainly the appetite to explore more of those stories. Like you said, of course, we’re primarily focused on Arcane and learning what we can from that right now, but I think everyone would be really happy to be able to share more stories in many different types of media for other champions in other regions.”

As always, we will keep you updated as the situation evolves. It sounds like, for now, this is all Netflix and co. have to say about the show’s second season, but if this changes we will update the story accordingly.

Arcane — created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee, and starring Haliee Steinfield, Kevin Alejandro, and Katie Leung — is available to stream on Netflix and Netflix only.

“If you consider yourself a League of Legends fan, I think there’s a lot to like here,” reads a snippet of our impressions of the show. “Even outside of seeing a number of cool references and callbacks to longtime League lore within Arcane, what I’m really impressed with is the character work and storytelling that has been on display so far. Much like its accolades in other avenues, Arcane seems like it’s going to be another achievement for Riot Games and shows that the studio is very much capable of continuing to expand in the realm of television and animation, assuming that it decides to do so.”