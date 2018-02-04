League of Legends Coach Reportedly Fired After Inappropriate Comment

The Golden Guardians’ head coach Choi “Locodoco” Yoon-seop was relieved of his position within the professional League of Legends team recently after reportedly making an inappropriate remark during an interview.

On Feb. 2, the Golden Guardians Twitter account noted announced that head coach would no longer be overseeing the team in his former position. Instead, he would be replaced by assistant coach Tyler Perron who would act as the team’s interim head coach for the time being.

The Golden Guardians have relieved Yoonsup Choi of his head coaching duties. Tyler Perron has been named interim head coach prior to the team’s next games this weekend. — Golden Guardians (@GoldenGuardians) February 2, 2018

After the announcement that Choi was removed from his position, fans and LCS viewers began speculating as to why the decision was made now as opposed to a more appropriate time. As a new NA LCS team owned by the Golden State Warriors, the Golden Guardians haven’t had an impressive run in recent weeks with the team losing each competitive game so far in the Spring split, but letting go of the team’s head coach right before a weekend of games still seemed like an odd move.

Following the speculation about why he was fired, it appears that those who thought the decision wasn’t purely decision-based were correct. ESPN reported that sources who were familiar with the situation confirmed that Choi had been removed from his position due to an inappropriate comment made towards a female member of Riot Games’ esports staff.

According to ESPN’s sources, the head coach was taking part in an interview that would be aired during the NA LCS games that take place each weekend. The coach made an off-camera comment towards the esports staff member that both his team and Riot Games regarded as unprofessional, one that violated the Golden State Warriors’ policies. Afterwards, it was reported that the Golden State Warriors removed Choi from his position.

The Golden Guardians have not yet found a replacement coach at this time, but the team continues to play during the weekend LCS matches. They lost to TSM on Saturday in a 33-minute game with 0 kills earned by the Golden Guardians and will play Team Liquid on Sunday.