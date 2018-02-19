League of Legends Player Hexflashes From Fountain to Fountain

A League of Legends player devoted just under 13 minutes of their life to see how long it would take to travel from fountain to fountain on Summoner’s Rift using only Hexflash.

The challenge was completed by Redditor Pokemaster131 “due to popular request” from other players within the League of Legends subreddit. Popular request might be debatable, but the question of how long it would take to move from fountain to fountain using only the Hexflash rune has indeed shown up at least a few times within the subreddit and on the League boards to justify creating the video above that presents the riveting cross-map journey that took 12 minutes and 40 seconds to complete.

If you’re wondering why this challenge would be attempted in the first place, you might not have seen the in-game tip that gives the helpful statistic about crossing the map using only Flash. During the loading screen where players can see the enemy team’s champions and summoner names, the tips that show up in the middle of the screen usually offer helpful anti-tilt tips and suggestions for deeper teamwork, but one “did you know” fact says that “It takes 3 hours and 20 minutes to travel from fountain to fountain only using flash (without masteries).” This time is three times longer than even the longest of League games should run, but that time has been slashed tremendously thanks to the new runes.

To be fair, it would’ve been lower initially if the original testers had used the old masteries, but this challenge is made even easier with the new runes. The Redditor and video creator who’s playing under the name TiltoverEnforcer uses the Hextech Flashtraption rune, a tool that replaces Flash with Hexflash when the Summoner Spell is on cooldown. Channeling this new ability gives the champion another Flash that’s fairly situational given how obvious it is when a champ is using it, but hook champions like Thresh and Blitzcrank have found success when using it to surprise enemies.

The player also used Unsealed Spellbook, Cosmic Insight, and Lucidity Boots, a combination of items and runes that farther decrease the cooldown of Flash and Hexflash. After having to use and cancel Teleport a few times to avoid being kicked for inactivity, the player finally set a new standard for traveling across Summoner’s Rift.