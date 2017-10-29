League of Legends’ In-game Skin Portraits Are Looking Much Better, Should Be Updated Soon

The portraits that show up in each League of Legends match when you have a particular skin selected was a welcome addition to the HUD in League, and they’re starting to look even better than they did in the first run.

When the skin portrait idea was first announced, it appeared as though it’d be quite the undertaking. To add a new portrait for every single skin that a champion has would involve moving tons of portraits to a new location, so it makes sense that a couple of them might not look as stellar as others.

With that in mind, the Rioters working on the project knew that some adjustments were going to have to be made. Since the project first left the PBE and went live, there were more than a few skins that appeared to be a bit too zoomed in. Fixing them has taken some time, but we’ve been given another look at the process from Riot Ququroon, the QA lead at Riot Games.

The update for Skin Portraits is still ongoing. I’m pushing to get them in before end of the year, with ~50% being updated. A small preview! pic.twitter.com/zDNePNzxlc — Kory! (@Ququroon) October 26, 2017

As seen in the tweet from Ququroon above, the three skin portraits shown there have been zoomed out slightly to provide an image that’s not so in-your-face. Some skins, such as Karthus Lightsbane, got the zoom level right on the first time, but if your skin looks a bit off on your HUD, you can expect to see it fixed up soon. While these are only some of the examples provided of the skin portraits that are scheduled to be changed, there are bound to be many more noticeable changes once the update goes live.

This isn’t the first time that Ququroon has provided an update on the skin portrait progress, and likely won’t be the last before they’re finished. And as far as when they’ll be fully completed, Ququroon gave an idea of when that might happen as well. It’s projected in his tweet that they’ll have the skin portrait fixes completed by the end of this year if everything goes according to plan.