League of Legends Fighting Game "Project L" Reveals New Gameplay Footage

Prior to the end of 2022, Riot Games has today revealed an extensive amount of new gameplay footage from Project L, which is the studio's upcoming fighting game set within the world of League of Legends. Project L was first announced a couple of years back and as it has continued to evolve, Riot has kept fans in the loop about the title's progress. And while we still have no idea when Project L might actually release, it definitely seems like the game is really starting to come together.

In an extensive new video that was released today, Riot showed off many of the core gameplay features that are at the center of Project L. Previously, Riot confirmed that Project L would be a tag-based fighting game, although we had yet to see much of how this would end up working. As seen in this video, game director Shaun Rivera ends up showcasing more of Project L's tag features while also highlighting movement, abilities, and other gameplay aspects.

/dev: Gameplay Basics & Tag in Project L



To cap off the year, let’s take a closer look at Project L’s core gameplay: We believe in systems that are deep and flexible, including dynamic movement, impactful buttons, and a whole lot of tag. pic.twitter.com/dzde0Ah48a — Riot Games (@riotgames) December 5, 2022

Although we have seen a lot of new footage from Project L today, Riot Games didn't go on to reveal any new fighters that will be included in the game's roster. Currently, we only know of five champions in total from League of Legends that will be featured in Project L. Those characters include Jinx, Darius, Illaoi, Ekko, and Ahri. And while the full roster of the game will surely be much more extensive, Riot is still keeping these other additions under wraps for now.

As mentioned, Riot still hasn't given any sort of release window for Project L just yet, which means that we might still be waiting quite a long time to play this game. Luckily, the studio did confirm that more information is set to be revealed in 2023, so perhaps we'll begin to learn more vital information on the title in the coming months.

