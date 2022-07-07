League of Legends Players Are Confused and Angry About Increased RP Prices
League of Legends developer Riot Games made a number of fans quite upset this week when it announced that it would be increasing the cost of RP, or Riot Points, next month. For those unaware, RP is the virtual currency that is used to buy skins, champions, and other items within League of Legends. And while skins in League of Legends were already quite pricey, this new increase is putting fans over the edge.
Not long after Riot announced that it would be making RP more costly, social media began to fill up with responses from a number of League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics fans. For the most part, many fans felt like the RP increase was one that didn't make sense, primarily because Riot chalked up the change to generalized "worldwide inflation." Even though inflation has been a problem all around the globe lately, a number of League players didn't understand how this could also affect digital goods.
The other qualm that many League of Legends fans had with this RP price change comes with the quality of the game. Some expressed that LoL has taken a dip when it comes to skins and other purchasable content in recent years. For this to be the case while also seeing that Riot now wants more money for said add-on content left a number of fans feeling like they might just quit playing League of Legends altogether.
Fans Want to Riot at Riot
me outside RIOT HEADQUARTERS after seeing they’re increasing the price of RP pic.twitter.com/wTpHIcb8T4— matty (@irene_xcx) July 5, 2022
How Does Inflation Even Affect a Fake Currency??
Riot can’t be deadass raising RP prices because of “inflation”— chris ✰ (@570Frack) July 6, 2022
Riot Going Full Mr. Krabs
“So Riot can you tell us the real reason RP is going up in price when your skins are declining in quality” pic.twitter.com/qU5rfpSHb4— Inting Irelia (@lntrelia) July 6, 2022
Why Is This Even Happening?
Also Riot... WTF why are you increasing RP????— 𝖐𝖚²𝖒𝖎𝖍𝖔.𝖊𝖝𝖊 | ENVtuber | PRE-Debut (@kuumiho_exe) July 6, 2022
RP Sales Incoming
Waiting to see Riot’s skin/RP sales drop immensely after the Star Guardian event and see them have several “DOUBLE RP” sales like: pic.twitter.com/ejcCfCP4RJ— Yvaine (@yvainelol) July 6, 2022
"Going Greedy"
Riot Games going greedy a 16.3% more of rp price in chile (and all other countrys) pic.twitter.com/BVIBdwfu01— Wardz (@Wardsonbush) July 6, 2022
Riot Has Different Priorities
Playerbase: "Please riot fix your game, it's full of scripts and bugs"— lagunerodelmal ~ (@Fortueny__) July 7, 2022
Rito: "Lmao, rp prices go brrr"
xddd
Skins Are Worse, Prices Are Higher
Rp prices going up but skin quality going down think after SG Kaisa im no longer spending money on league— Rainy (@RainyDayDream_) July 6, 2022
No More League For Some
tbh i don't think i'll come back to league anytime soon...— Danny (in my femboy era) (@vvakus) July 6, 2022
the prices of rp are rising up and the amount of rp for the money is smaller
this just aint it
so yeah
Doesn't Riot Make Enough Money...?
Wait why did they even need to raise rp prices in the first place actually
Like I’m pretty sure league still thrives super fucking well since it has the highest amount of players this year and last year, not to mention people still drop like 70 dollars on valorant for a bundle— Beehawke (@beehawk4) July 6, 2022