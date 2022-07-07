League of Legends Players Are Confused and Angry About Increased RP Prices

League of Legends developer Riot Games made a number of fans quite upset this week when it announced that it would be increasing the cost of RP, or Riot Points, next month. For those unaware, RP is the virtual currency that is used to buy skins, champions, and other items within League of Legends. And while skins in League of Legends were already quite pricey, this new increase is putting fans over the edge.

Not long after Riot announced that it would be making RP more costly, social media began to fill up with responses from a number of League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics fans. For the most part, many fans felt like the RP increase was one that didn't make sense, primarily because Riot chalked up the change to generalized "worldwide inflation." Even though inflation has been a problem all around the globe lately, a number of League players didn't understand how this could also affect digital goods.

The other qualm that many League of Legends fans had with this RP price change comes with the quality of the game. Some expressed that LoL has taken a dip when it comes to skins and other purchasable content in recent years. For this to be the case while also seeing that Riot now wants more money for said add-on content left a number of fans feeling like they might just quit playing League of Legends altogether.

Conversely, be sure to keep reading onward if you'd like to see more of how fans are feeling about this RP change.