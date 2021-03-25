League of Legends MMO Reveals New Details via Job Listing

✖

Fans have been begging for developer Riot Games to create an MMO set in the League of Legends universe for years at this point and the studio is finally looking to tackle that exact challenge. While the game in question seems to only just now be getting off of the ground and won't release for a few years more, some slight new details on the project have now emerged as Riot begins accruing a staff to work on it.

Found on Riot's website, the studio has now outlined specifically the point that it is at with the creation of this League of Legends MMO. Much like it was indicated last year alongside the initial reveal of the MMO, Riot is essentially looks to put together a team to work on this game and as such, it's fielding resumes at the moment. "No, you’re not dreaming, we’re working on an MMORPG based in the League universe!" says Riot's website blatantly when you visit it. "We know MMOs take a lot of people to create, and we’ll need a pretty big raid team if we want to bring Runeterra to life. That's where you come in. We’ll periodically post new roles, but right now we don’t have any specific openings on the team—we’re just gearing up for the journey (and need to replace our greens first). If you’re interested in joining, you can submit your information below."

Much as the statement suggests, the rest of this landing page then features the roles that Riot is looking to fill for this League of Legends MMO team at the moment. Positions on the art, production, engineering, and game design teams are all available, to name a few. Riot also notes that it is looking for those who have experience in MMOs in particular, but also says that it's not a requirement by any means. Still, it looks like the studio would very much prefer to bring on those who know what they're doing within the genre.

It's nice to see that Riot is being so face forward with its work on this League of Legends MMO, but those of us in the general public likely won't see or hear anything about this game for years. So if you're expecting to learn more about this highly-anticipated title in the near term, you would be better off preparing for a whole lot of silence in the months and years to come.

