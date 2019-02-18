‘League of Legends’ Player Saw Mordekaiser’s Rework, Said It’s Everything They Ever Wanted

A League of Legends player and Mordekaiser one-trick was invited by Riot Games to see the mace-wielding champion’s rework and said it’s everything – if not more – they could’ve wanted from a rework.

Malicious Metal is a name some Mordekaiser mains might recognize, a player who’s known for mastering the ways of Mordekaiser and passing that info onto others through guides and informative posts. Like Riot Games has done in the past with reworks like Akali’s and Irelia’s, the company invited Malicious Metal to come out to the developer’s headquarters and see what it has cooking for Mordekaiser’s Visual and Gameplay Update that was confirmed in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The player shared proof of their visit on Twitter and on the League of Legends boards where they gave an account of what they’d seen of Mordekaiser. Not much could be said since the player was under an NDA, but after recounting how the trip to Riot Games came about and how the playtesting worked, Malicious Metal said the Mordekaiser rework truly delivers on the champion’s identity.

Words can’t quite describe how grateful I am for having been given the opportunity to visit Riot and playtest Mordekaiser‘s VGU! Huge shoutout to @RiotBlaustoise @Xenogenic @EndlessPillows @Kindlejack @NealWojahn Riot Reav3 and everyone else involved! You guys are Metal af! 🤘 pic.twitter.com/gtvatQqsa8 — Malicious Metal (@MaliciousMetal) February 10, 2019

“Now from this point onwards I can’t really go into much detail but know this: The Mordekaiser rework is everything I ever wanted from a rework, if not more!” the player said on the League of Legends boards. “He truly lives up to my personal expectations and Riot went out of their way to truly deliver on his themes! He’s HEAVY and METAL!”

Responding to some questions on Twitter from those looking for more information on the rework, Malicious Metal said the champion has some fitting names for the new abilities created during the rework. The player also said the champion’s new visuals wouldn’t disappoint people and that the champion felt rewarding to play as.

Oh you’ll see, his visual direction certainly does NOT disappoint! I’m super stoked for him to hit live servers but until then I have to suffer on current Morde, this is what I get for being allowed an early sneak peek… — Malicious Metal (@MaliciousMetal) February 10, 2019

New Mordekaiser is bloody amazing! He‘s more Morde than Morde ever was and feels very rewarding to play well. Definitely one hell of a successful rework. — Malicious Metal (@MaliciousMetal) February 10, 2019

Mordekaiser’s rework does not yet have a release date, but expect to see Kayle’s and Morgana’s updates before Mordekaiser’s.