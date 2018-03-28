League of Legends Players Can Help Shape Nautilus’ New Lore

Nautilus appears to be getting an updated lore soon, or least improvements to his current backstory, and Riot Games is looking for League of Legends players’ input on the Titan of the Depths.

Taking to the League of Legends boards to seek help from players, Riot Scathlocke and Riot Thermal Kitten, the lead narrative editor and lead narrative writer respectively, said that Nautilus’ lore could be improved. Nautilus’ backstory is part of a larger set of improvements that the lore writers are hoping to implement for Bilgewater as a whole, something that looks like it’ll start with the big subterranean guy himself.

“Looking at the list of champions whose bios are feeling a little dated, we’ve realized that Nautilus, the Titan of the Depths, deserves a backstory that better fits the modern world of Runeterra,” Riot Scathlocke said. “We talked a lot about why and when we might choose to do this sort of update in our recent Nexus article, if you would like more context there.”

The Rioters referenced Varus, another champion who also received an updated lore not too long ago, as an example of how the lore improvement process itself can be made better. Varus’ lore update had more than a few players upset about the champion’s new story that all but removed his previous identity and motivations. Moving forward with Nautilus’ story, the Rioters that work on lore hope to avoid such issues.

That’s exactly where League players come in with the Rioters saying that they’re looking for feedback on the champion before any lore changes are made. Questions like what elements of Nautilus are core to his character and what’s most important to players about the champion’s story were ones that the Rioters wanted players to focus on. They also stressed that players’ responses will be considered and will hopefully help craft the champ’s story.

“We’re going to read every single response, and we’re going to let you guide our efforts,” Riot Scathlocke continued. “Don’t get me wrong, some elements of his story are going to change… but we want to make sure he’s still the same champion that Nautilus mains love to play in League, and that the big guy’s heart and soul still come through in the lore. While we’ve done behind-the-scenes surveys in the past, we want to try a more visible (at the cost of maybe being more narrow/limited) poll. We won’t necessarily do this every time … and even if we did, it would likely be done differently so it’s not just NA Boards-goers answering.”

The boards post went up on March 28, so there’s still time to hop in there with your nautical solutions if you’ve got a promising idea for Nautilus’ story.