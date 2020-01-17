Riot Plans to Release Over 120 League of Legends Skins This Year

Riot Games has been ramping up the number of League of Legends skins that it’s released each year, and in 2020, the studio is planning on putting out over 120 champion cosmetics. One of the latest League videos that discussed Riot’s plans for the skins and events that we’ll see throughout the year showed off some of these skins that we’ll see with Jonathan “Bellissimoh” Bellis, the product lead for personalization on League, informing players of the new goal.

The video in question can be seen below with Bellis talking about the goal for this year’s skins around 45 seconds in.

“In 2018, we shipped just over 80 skins to players, and in 2019, we broke the 100 mark,” the product lead said over the video as it showed different skins released throughout the past two years. “This year, we’re trying to push past 120 skins.”

Some of those skins have already been released since League’s current competitive season is already underway, though there are many more to come. Some of those will be for champions that you’d expect to get skins like Ahri and Yasuo, though Bellis added that champions who don’t get skins nearly as often will have something to look forward to this year.

Those champions include Skarner, Xerath, Mordekaiser, Kindred, Rek’Sai, Vel’Koz, Karthus, Sion, Twitch, Taric, Pantheon, Nautilus, Trundle, Bard, Ornn, and Taliyah. A champion not being on the list doesn’t mean they won’t get a skin this year, but you can at least plan on seeing cosmetics for each of those champions.

Aside from the skins that have already been released in 2020, we know of a few more that are happening thanks to the video. While skins weren’t named, we got to see what looks like an Elderwood Bard concept in the video which was quickly followed by what can only be an imposing Dark Star Mordekaiser. Dragonslayer Trundle was also featured.

Some skins will indeed be Prestige Edition cosmetics, though Riot has removed some of the guesswork around them. We know of some champions that’ll be getting Prestige skins early this year, but we don’t yet know what kinds of skins they’ll be.

Beyond those skins, the video also teased that we’ll almost certainly see news of announcer packs coming to the game. It’s a feature that players have been requesting for a while now, and it looks like Riot is preparing to deliver.