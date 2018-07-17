League of Legends Patch Updates 9-Year-Old Cursor

After featuring the same armored glove for over nine years, League of Legends will soon have an updated cursor when the next patch releases.

The cursor update is one that Riot Games has previewed more than once with PBE posts looking for feedback and other updates shared with players to keep them informed on the process of changing the cursor to something new. Now that a new cursor has been settled on, you can expect to see it live in your games starting on Wednesday when Patch 8.14 becomes available.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“After nine and a half years, we’re updating the in-game cursor! It’s got all the same functionality as the bronze gauntlet we’ve worn for years but with a bunch of improvements,” the patch notes explained.

An image of the new cursor was shared to preview what it’ll look like in its different forms. Like the current cursor that players know all too well, this new one will change its look depending on what action players are taking. From left to right, starting with the top row, the following icons are: Default Cursor; Ally Hover; Enemy Hover; Enemy Hover – Colorblind; Target, Ward Bush; Target Ally, Attack Move; and Target Enemy.

The cursor also comes with a few new features to allow players to customize the pointer to their liking. Scaling options should be a welcome feature for those with 4k displays while there’s always the option to switch back to the old cursor if you’ve just grown attached to it by now. The patch notes went over some of the core changes and said that the cursor symbols above are the most common once, so you’ll see more than just those in your games.

NEW: All cursor states have been updated (see above for some of the most common)

All cursor states have been updated (see above for some of the most common) SHAPE: Cleaner and simpler, so it’s easier to track as it moves across your screen

Cleaner and simpler, so it’s easier to track as it moves across your screen COLORS: Adjusted across all states prevent blending in with the map or with particles in chaotic team fights

Adjusted across all states prevent blending in with the map or with particles in chaotic team fights SCALABLE: Can now be scaled up and down in the Options > Interface menu. Great for 4K resolutions!

Can now be scaled up and down in the Options > Interface menu. Great for 4K resolutions! NOSTALGIA: You can still switch back to the old cursor via a toggle in the Options > Interface menu

The cursor update is scheduled to go live in Patch 8.14 when it releases soon, so expect to see a new pointer when you log into League of Legends on Wednesday.