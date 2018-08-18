League of Legends Micropatch Released for Nexus Blitz

A micropatch has been released for the new League of Legends game mode called Nexus Blitz that makes several rune and champion changes specific to that experimental mode.

Nexus Blitz went live earlier in the week, the game mode’s first appearance outside of the PBE servers. Prior to the experimental mode’s move to live servers, Riot Games said that certain champions might be altered specifically for that game mode, though not so much that they feel like completely different champions when played in the normal modes.

“We hope that most champions are able to find a place in Nexus Blitz’s pool of viable picks,” Riot Jinxylord said in an update earlier in the week. “We’d love it if you could pick whoever you want and not have to worry about your teammates feeling like they got ‘stuck with you.’ We won’t be aggressively patching everyone to ‘perfect balance’ but we will take a look at extreme balance outliers who feel overly weak or strong. To this end, we plan on making champion specific balance changes as the need arises.”

Following that announcement, the Rioter returned on Friday with news of the game mode’s first micropatch that follows through on the plans to buff or nerf specific champions. In a comment on a feedback post for Nexus Blitz’s release, Riot Jinxylord said that the initial winrate of champions in Nexus Blitz is decent with nearly every champ falling within a reasonable winrate. Many more champions are also now viable in the game’s mandatory double jungle meta, but specific roles like AOE mages, poke mages, and tanks were mentioned as those that specifically stand out as too strong. Several supports were also mentioned as outliers with the patch notes below targeting what needs to be changed, be it through buffs or nerfs.

ON-FIRE BUFF

Mana regen :: 100 MP/5 >>> 50 MP/5 Ranged champions increase to damage taken :: 25% >>> 35%



RUNES

Transcendence Level to turn on :: 6 >>> 8

Gathering Storm Rank up time :: 4min >>> 4.5min



CHAMPION BUFFS

Nasus Q stacking :: 6 per last hit (12 vs champs and large minions/monsters) >>> 9 per last hit (18 vs champs and large minions/monsters)

Tristana AD :: 61 + 3.11/lvl >>> 65 + 4/lvl AS :: 1.5%/lvl >>> 2.5%/lvl HP :: 559 >>> 610

Kalista AD :: 3.6/lvl >>> 4.5/lvl HP :: 534 >>> 600 Mana :: 231 >>> 300

Xayah AD :: 60 + 2.9/lvl >>> 65 + 3.5/lvl HP :: 561 >>> 600

Tryndamere AS/lvl :: 2.9 >>> 4 AD :: 3.7/lvl >>> 4.5/lvl HP :: 98/lvl >>> 110/lvl

Warwick HP/lvl :: 85 >>> 100 AS/lvl :: 2.3% >>> 3.5% AD/lvl :: 3 >>> 4



CHAMPION NERFS

Sona HP/lvl :: 77 >>> 60 Amor/lvl :: 3.3 >>> 3

Taric HP/lvl :: 90 >>> 75 AR/lvl :: 3.4 >>> 3



Nexus Blitz is now live for all players to test.