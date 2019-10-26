League of Legends Reveals Senna’s Theme

League of Legends players who are looking forward to seeing what the new champion is capable of are now one step closer to seeing her full reveal now that Senna’s theme has been released. Her full name and title is “Senna, the Redeemer,” and her new theme consists of a build-up to climactic music that foreshadows her return to the physical realm in Runeterra. A video released by Riot Games to show players the theme also included some behind-the-scenes looks at the character’s development and her appearance in the Lucian vs. Thresh cinematic which was revealed recently.

Senna’s theme can be heard above within the mix of artwork, cinematics, and potential designs for the champion. She’s outfitted with a regal attire similar to how Lucian is dressed and wields a massive railgun that her arm slots into in order to fire it. Though it’s easy to see that the two are husband and wife when they’re next to each other, one of the main differences between her and Lucian that’ll undoubtedly manifest itself in her gameplay is the otherworldly aura to her since she’s apparently become infused with some of the powers of the Shadow Isles and the Black Mist.

This theme’s unveiling follows Riot Games’ release of the champion’s “Community Kit” earlier in the week. Even if you’re not as interested in seeing these thematic parts of the champions, what these reveals do likely mean is that we’re drawing nearer to when her full kit of abilities will be revealed. We’ve only seen a glimpse of what she can do so far while using the railgun to seemingly shield enemies and deflect enemies’ projectiles. Riot also previewed how the champion will play in the game’s latest Champion Roadmap by saying that Senna will be a unique blend of supports and marksmen who boasts both damage and utility.

“When we were creating Senna, we knew she should be a marksman, but we also thought she should be able to lane with Lucian,” Riot said about the champion. “We felt there was a great opportunity for them to work together, with Lucian up close and personal and Senna backing him from a distance with a massive Relic Cannon. With this in mind, we went about building a supportive marksman with a blend of damage and utility.”

Senna isn’t on the PBE for testing yet, but look for her there first before she’s released on live servers and after her abilities have been revealed.