League of Legends Videos Show Off First Teamfight Tactics Gameplay

League of Legends players who are looking forward to the release of the new Teamfight Tactics mode have been presented with their first look at the mode’s actual gameplay thanks to some content creators who took part in a private test. The game mode is poised to come to the PBE servers on June 18th assuming nothing prevents that from happening on Riot’s end, but before it’s playable there for the first time, you can start putting together some strategies and seeing how each game will play out through some League players’ videos.

Take William “scarra” Li’s video for example that’s shown below and gives you a detailed look at how a game of Teamfight Tactics will play out. We’ve covered the general details of Teamfight Tactics before – it’s an autobattler game akin to Dota Auto Chess, a spin-off sensation that used familiar characters in a different setting – but some of those details were difficult to visualize without seeing them play out in real time. If you’ve never played Dota Auto Chess or a similar game, it’d be especially difficult to understand, but the videos from scarra and others will walk you through a full match that consists of eight players pitting their champion armies against one another.

Teamfight Tactics being released on the PBE soon means that we’ll get even more videos like this one soon as players figure out the best team compositions, item distributions and other strategies. Rioters have been reminding players ahead of the mode’s release that they can always sign up for a PBE account now that signups have been reopened for a while, but you can only do that if your main account is at least Honor Level 3.

Hey NA Cosplayers #Cosplay! 👋 Interested in #TeamfightTactics but don’t have access to a PBE account for launch tomorrow? DM me! We have a limited number for content creators.

You can also find PBE signup here if you’re honor 3 in League:https://t.co/CJONBaaV7c — Mel Capperino-Garcia 🔜#RiftRivals 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@Riotswimbananas) June 17, 2019

After spending some time on the PBE, Teamfight Tactics is poised to release on live servers during Patch 9.13. There aren’t any confirmed plans right now to release the game on mobile platforms, but Riot isn’t ruling anything out. You’ll see several different types of Little Legends cheering people on during their matches, many of those seen here.