‘League of Legends’ Video Previews Victorious Orianna

Riot Games’ latest League of Legends teaser shows off the new Victorious Orianna skin before it heads to the PBE for testing.

Revealed just over a week ago, Riot Games announced that 2018’s Victorious skin would go to Orianna, a champion who’s often a part of pro players’ champion pools due to her reliability and team-oriented playmaking potential. After that first reveal, Riot Games returned again with a tweet from the European League of Legends account that shared a video of Victorious Orianna in action as she slings the ornate ball back and forth across Summoner’s Rift.

Victorious Orianna pirouettes to PBE tomorrow! The 2018 season ends November 12. pic.twitter.com/u7vMe4SdM6 — League of Legends EU (@loleu) October 22, 2018

The video above shows off some of the in-game effects unique to the skin. Victorious Orianna’s recall animation shows the champion walking up a regal-looking staircase while her abilities are accented with the purple and gold colors that Victorious champions are usually draped in. Victorious Graves, for example, was last year’s Victorious skin and featured a similar color scheme. Victorious Orianna heads to the PBE on Tuesday, so players who have an account on the game’s test servers will be able to see these colors and effects first-hand when it arrives there.

Not everyone will have the Victorious skin added to their collection this year though. Like other Victorious skins, Orianna’s cosmetic is an end-of-season reward for ranked player who work their way up to a certain tier during the competitive season. When the skin was revealed, Riot Games reminded players that those wanting the skin must achieve a rank of at least Gold before the season ends on November 12th.

“If you’ve reached Gold+ in any ranked queue, this is your show,” Riot Games said. “Your gilded weapon twirls through enemies too distracted by your sashays to dodge. Glide through the Rift as Victorious Orianna and recall in style. Reaching Gold+ in two or three ranked queues unlocks up to two bonus chromas for the skin.”

Victorious Orianna isn’t the only award either, but it is one that only players Gold and up can look forward to. Special wards and Summoner Icons will also be given out after the season concludes, though it’ll likely take some time to get the rewards distributed to everyone who’s earned them.

League of Legends’ Victorious Orianna skin heads to the PBE on Tuesday with the 2018 ranked season scheduled to end on November 12th.