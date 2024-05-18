Daggerheart Debuts New Adventure

Darrington Press has debuted a new Tier 1 adventure for playtesters. This week, Darrington Press published The Marauders of Windfall, a new adventure designed for Level 2 to Level 4 players. The adventure involves players boarding an air ship and getting caught in a pirate boarding before discovering a dark secret on the ship. Along with the adventure, which was designed by Michael Underwood, the adventure comes with 5 pre-generated characters and can be used as a continuation of the first playtest adventure released alongside the full playlist. The Marauders of Windfall can be downloaded for free on Daggerheart's website.

Daggerheart is a new fantasy-themed tabletop roleplaying game in development by Darrington Press, the game publishing arm of Critical Role. The game has some similarities with Dungeons & Dragons but also utilizes a narrative-first system that borrows heavily from Powered by the Apocalypse games. Notably, Daggerheart also uses a 2d12 check system with players utilizing both hope and fear dice, with different consequences determined by which die shows the higher number, regardless as to whether the check is a pass or fail.

Darrington Press has released a steady stream of new material for playtesters over the past several months. Along with the occasional new monster stat block release, Darrington Press has also released two major playtest updates, with various rules tweaks and guidance for Game Masters looking to run a Daggerheart playtest campaign. All of this material can be downloaded for free on the Daggerheart page and is also available on Demiplane for free (although a Demiplane account is required.)

Critical Role has promoted the Daggerheart game system with a series of one-shot playtests on their channel, which are held live instead of pre-recorded bits. These games have been well-received by the community and have helped fuel speculation that the popular Actual Play channel will have some sort of permanent Daggerheart programming when the game officially launches sometime in 2025.