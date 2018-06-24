League of Legends Teases VS Event With New Trailer

League of Legends’ latest trailer features the two new skins that are launching during the game’s second VS event with God-King Garen and God-King Darius facing off against one another.

The trailer offers a look at the flashy new skins and their in-game abilities if you haven’t been able to test them for yourself on the game’s PBE servers. Both of them bring their traditional sword and axe with a twist, the trick weapons able to take on different forms depending on what ability they’re using. Darius’ axe can turn into more of a scythe-like weapon while Garen’s sword can split into two while he’s spinning to win.

Each of the skins will cost 1820 RP when their expected release on June 27 comes around, the same date that a new patch should be dropping with the skins and more. Courtesy of previous PBE posts when the skins were first announced, here’s everything that the cosmetics offer.

God-King Darius

New model and textures: God-King Darius takes the Wolf as his crest, incorporating the dire wolf motif into his armor and battleaxe.

New VFX: Shadow magic and the Wolf’s spirit empower his abilities.

New SFX and VO lines: Wolf howls, deadly swings, and VO fit for a God-King.

New animations: Every animation has been changed, including a special transforming axe swing for his Q.

God-King Garen

New model and textures: God-King Garen takes the Lion as his crest, imbuing the lion elements into his armor and greatblade.

New VFX: Divine magic and the Lion’s spirit empowers his abilities.

New SFX and VO lines: Lion roars, powerful slashes, and VO fit for a God-King.

New animations: Every animation has been changed, including a special double-bladed spin for his E.

The two skins for Garen and Darius each allude to something bigger as well, a VS event that everyone can take part in regardless of whether you’re buying the skins or not. Riot Games revealed the full details of the Garen vs. Darius event not long ago that pits Demacia against Noxus and lets players reap the rewards of battle. Through tons of missions that task players with earning gold and destroying turrets, there’s plenty of loot to be earned during the event that runs from June 27 – July 10.

“Complete limited-time missions for your chosen side to earn VS Tokens which you can forge into icons, special loading screen borders, Lion and Wolf orbs, an emote, and more,” the description of the trailer said.

You can also purchase the loot for yourself with special items appearing in the store, but there’s plenty to be earned without parting with any RP when the event launches this week.