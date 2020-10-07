League of Legends: Wild Rift Beta Reopening Soon in More Regions

✖

League of Legends: Wild Rift’s beta is reopening soon after closing down for a short while. When it reopens on October 8th, we’ll see new regions added to the beta since the time it first started in mid-September, though it still won’t be available worldwide yet. There are still no restrictions on the content people can share from the beta though, so even if you’re not in an area where you’re allowed to play just yet, you can still look forward to seeing what the game is like from others’ perspectives.

Starting on October 8th at 8 a.m. PHT/1 p.m. PT, the Wild Rift beta will return for Android users to experience again. Like the last closed beta that started small and added more regions soon after it began, this one will be available once more to players in the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. Japan and South Korea will also be added to the closed beta for the first time. Riot Games said “all other regions will be coming later” and that it’d share more information on that soon, so if you don’t see your region there, there’s a good chance you’ll have an answer before too long.

Put your game faces back on because Closed Beta starts up again tomorrow, now with South Korea and Japan in the mix! Read more: https://t.co/4lIhVR8UY2 pic.twitter.com/fkBBt7eAQe — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) October 7, 2020

In a post about the return of Wild Rift, Riot Games addressed the regional rollout and why Japan and South Korea were added next. Stability and the proximity of servers were a factor in the decision with the available regions located fairly close to each other.

“We’re going region by region for our Closed Beta to make sure we’re prioritizing stability before moving to the next. Most of the regions in this test are geographically fairly close to one another, so we can focus on scale testing a smaller group of servers.”

Strap in because we’re throwing a WHOLE bunch of skins your way to prep for Closed Beta starting back up! Let’s get going with more than a hint of crazy: Mad Scientist Ziggs and Rageborn Mundo. pic.twitter.com/rDW3DRHJFV — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) October 7, 2020

In the meantime, before the beta’s back on players’ phones, Riot Games has also been sharing some new looks at different character models and skins that are being added to Wild Rift. Rageborn Mundo and Mad Scientist Ziggs were among the ones previewed. If you spent money on Wild Rift during the first round of the closed beta, you’ll get all your Wild Cores refunded with an added bonus, so you’ll be able to buy more of these skins soon.

League of Legends: Wild Rift’s open beta will return on October 8th.