League of Legends: Wild Rift Starts First Closed Beta in Select Regions

After holding its first alpha test months ago, League of Legends: Wild Rift has now entered the closed beta stage. This closed beta isn’t widely available to everyone and has been limited to certain regions just as the alpha tests were. Riot Games released more on progress made in Wild Rift alongside the closed beta announcement that previewed more champions coming to Wild Rift along with additional gameplay systems that’ll differ from the typical League of Legends experience.

Right now, the closed beta has only been announced for a release in Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand. Indonesia got access to the closed beta first which starts on Wednesday with the other countries getting their chance at the test on Friday. The closed beta is currently only available on Android devices and will come to other regions and to the iOS platform later.

And for the rest of you, we see you too! In a couple of days we'll be adding more players from Indonesia, as well as the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand, and we'll have more info on future regional availability in the coming weeks! — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) September 16, 2020

In the video below, Riot Games’ Wild Rift team offered insights into different parts of the mobile and eventual console game that are different from what League of Legends players are familiar with. There’s a new currency to replace RP, for example, as well as a new ranked tier called Emerald that exists between Platinum and Diamond.

For those who’ve been paying attention to the alpha tests from before, you’ll also notice some new camera and interface changes added in the closed beta to improve the experience. Aiming tooltips on long-range abilities have been improved to let champions with range better target their spells, and individual champions like Jhin and Yasuo have had their individual abilities updated to work better in Wild Rift.

Riot Games also confirmed that several more champions will come to Wild Rift during these tests. Dr. Mundo, Sona, Jarvan IV, Singed, Varus, and Amumu have all joined the Wild Rift roster for the closed beta.

These champs wanted in on the fun, and we just couldn’t tell them no. Hit the Rift with one of six new champions for Closed Beta: 🧪 Dr. Mundo

🎵 Sona

⛳ Jarvan IV

💨 Singed

🏹 Varus

😭 Amumu pic.twitter.com/LSQm4KKeBI — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) September 16, 2020

The closed beta test will pause in October when accounts will be reset, so look for more info on the closed beta and its expansion to other regions at a later date.