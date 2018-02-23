This Official ‘Legend of Zelda’ Rupee Chest is a Beautiful Thing

Do people still use paperweights? Either way, this officially licensed The Legend of Zelda Rupee Chest is captivating. Just look at it! I want one on my desk just so I can occasionally open it and feel that thrill you get with a treasure chest in the games. Plus, the Rupees inside will have a solid heft to them because – paperweights – but it must also make them comforting to hold while you think about upgrading your armor. Not only that, the chest plays the classic sound from the games when you open it!

If you’ve never been more excited about paperweights in your entire life and you simply must have this chest, it can be pre-ordered here for $194.99 with free shipping. That’s not cheap, but this is something of a display/conversation piece. We’ve seen custom Zelda treasure chests like this being used as an elaborate way to present an engagement ring, so you might find other uses for it as well.

The chest is set to ship in July of 2018, but keep in mind that pre-order quantities are very limited. The full list of specs are as follows:

• Each rupee measures 12.5 x 6.6 x 3.9 cm and weighs about 400g.

• The Chest measures 25.5 x 15.5 x 17 cm

• Features the classic sound from opening a chest in the video games

• Packaged in a printed window box.

If you want even more unique The Legend of Zelda items for your desk this laser-etched Sheikah Slate light will softly illuminate your room in the same mesmerizing blue light that you find in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. There’s also a light that projects the Sheikah eye onto your walls. The lights are available to pre-order for $32.99 and $42.99 respectively with free shipping. You can also find a series of more inexpensive lights with triforce, rupee and heart container designs. Those are available to pre-order for $18.99 shipped.

