The Legend of Zelda Players Keep Creating Flaming NSFW Builds in Tears of the Kingdom
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players have learned that the game's Ultrahand can be used to build anything. It's been about 24 hours since The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was released, and already players are showing off their various NSFW creations. Given that Ultrahand can be used to construct just about anything, it shouldn't come as a surprise that players quickly attached some fans or ball-shaped bombs to a large log to craft a very crude phallus. Some have even showed off the flaming variant of the build, complete with a placement on large stone or wooden monuments shaped like people. It's a good thing that the Ultrahand can't attach things to living creatures, or there'd almost certainly be a giant wooden dong attached to Prince Sidon.
Keep scrolling down to check out some of the crude (and often innovative) erections built in Tears of the Kingdom.
Flamethrower and Bombs
新しい神獣 #ゼルダの伝説 #TearsOfTheKingdom #Zelda #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/uBBAc0HWir— ZAKUYA (@ZAKUYA_BOTW) May 13, 2023
Dedongification
oh, so, they made the best game of all time, is that what you're telling me? you're tellin me nintendo minecrafted the zelda? they legofied link, without any dedongification? incredible pic.twitter.com/63NWiPHOPF— Just UltraDavid (@ultradavid) May 12, 2023
Like a Caveman
im like a caveman discovering fire if fire was vague penis shaped objects #TearsOfTheKingdom #Zelda #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/09h0foaaEh— vee (@atom1cbonsai) May 12, 2023
10/10
Penis cumming!!!! 10/10 #TearsOfTheKingdom #Zelda #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/eq4VR7j7GA— Bacon_snips (@marioman801) May 12, 2023
First!
I'm proud to say I'm one of the first people to have built a penis in tears of the kingdom. #TOTK pic.twitter.com/hfqjM9G6gb— EpSoka (@SokaEp) May 11, 2023
Fans
tentei fazer um foguete que ficou parecendo um penis e nao voou #TearsOfTheKingdom #Zelda #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/CSlngDVnEu— Guiba (@GuilheLBraganca) May 12, 2023
First Great D*** of Hyrule
Finally, my goal is complete. First Great Dick of Hyrule.#ゼルダの伝説 #TearsOfTheKingdom #Zelda #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/2jgj7UI7QJ— XXYY (@colorgoblind) May 12, 2023