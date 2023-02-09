The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Is Bringing Back Some Classic Zelda Monsters

A new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom revealed that several classic Zelda villains are returning to Hyrule. The trailer, released yesterday during a Nintendo Direct, showed the assorted forces of evil and malice attacking Hyrule once again. Eagle-eyed fans spotted several classic villains missing from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild appearing as Ganondorf (or another villain) called forth his army to attack Hyrule. Most notably, a ReDead appears among the monsters resurrected by the Blood Moon. Additionally, a large three-headed hydra that appears to be either Gleeok or a variant version of the classic Zelda boss also appears stomping across the Bridge of Hylia. You can see images of both monsters below:

The ReDead are undead creatures who wear wooden masks and have the ability to paralyze Link and then latch onto him to attack him. The creatures first appeared in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and made multiple other appearances in the series. Gleeok, meanwhile, is a multi-headed boss monster that appeared in the first Legend of Zelda game and has made multiple appearances since. The creature notably needs its heads to be cut off to be defeated, but each head becomes a separate enemy once detached that can continue to attack Link. Gleeok was actually mentioned in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, as a small bridge was named after the legendary boss.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a direct sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Details about the game's plot are scarce, but we know that it will feature trips into floating islands above Hyrule and could also feature underground exploration as well. Link also displays several new abilities thanks to his arm, which seems to have somehow been integrated into a Shiekah Slate.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be released for the Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023.